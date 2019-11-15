Fatal shooting as rival groups protest

A man has been shot dead in Oregon as a large procession of supporters of President Trump clashed with Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland.

Images from the scene showed medics trying to save the man, who appeared to be white.

Police have not given an identity or specified whether the shooting was directly linked to the clashes which broke out in a downtown area.

Portland’s streets have been the scene of frequent protests in recent weeks.

The city has become a focus for demonstrations against police brutality and racism since the police killing of African-American George Floyd in Minneapolis on 25 May triggered a wave of national and international outrage.

Federal forces were sent by President Trump to Portland in July in what was described as a move to prevent violence but later withdrawn.