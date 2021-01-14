Home

Farmers breach Delhi's Red Fort in huge tractor rally

BBC
January 27, 2021 7:50 am

A rally against agriculture reforms in India turned violent on Tuesday, after protesting farmers broke through police barricades to storm Delhi’s historic Red Fort complex.

On foot and in tractors, the protesters were part of a huge rally planned for India’s Republic Day.

Many protesters diverted from agreed routes and clashes broke out with police.

One protester died and more than 80 police officers were injured.

Mobile internet services were suspended in parts of Delhi and some metro stations closed as security forces scrambled to restore order.

The government is yet to comment on the violence, but reports say Home Minister Amit Shah held a meeting with Delhi police to discuss the situation.

 

