World

Farmer launches free food charity to help evacuees

| @BBCWorld
April 16, 2022 11:10 am
Alexander Pavlovsky, a farmer from Odesa. [Source: BBC News]

Alexander Pavlovsky, a farmer from Odesa, has set up a food charity for his countrymen fleeing the war.

Prior to the invasion, he had a large farm where he grew strawberries, grains and vegetables. For the past 40 days, he and family have been sleeping in a basement every night.

Pavlovsky has dedicated himself to starting the Free Borscht Initiative, a charity that purchases crops from local farmers and delivers boxes of fresh food to refugees in need.

“Odesa is not safe, it’s getting hit by rockets. But it’s relatively safe compared to Mariupol and other places where they’re going through hell,” he tells the BBC.


Alexander Pavlovsky.

Farmers in Ukraine are struggling to sell their produce due to the Russian occupation, he says. Meanwhile, people are going hungry.

“My idea is to connect the two: buying from local farmers, helping them to support their families. Giving it to people in need, who have nothing at all.”

He has so far given away about 200 boxes that contain enough food to feed a family for three to four days.

“My goal is to distribute 1,000 every two weeks, maybe more if I can,” he says, adding that up to 3,000 evacuees are arriving in Odesa every day.

“The people coming from places like Mariupol, the first emotion that comes to my mind is a shame – they are ashamed of receiving help.

“They’re not used to that in their previous life. But they need it.”


Alexander Pavlovsky.

