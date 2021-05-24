Far-right National Rally loses key battleground states - poll

France’s far-right National Rally (RN) look to have failed in their bid to win their first ever region.

Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur was a target for Marine Le Pen’s party.

But exit polls suggest their hotly-tipped candidate, Thierry Mariani, took only 43% of the vote and lost to the centre-right Republicans.

Article continues after advertisement

The election – which saw a potentially record low turnout of less than 30% – also brought disappointment for President Emmanuel Macron.

His centrist party, La République En Marche (LREM), also failed to win control of any region. It also performed badly in the first round, which was held last week.

It was the first time President Macron’s party has taken part in regional elections, as it did not exist the last time they were held in 2015.