Fans 'died in the arms' of players in stadium crush

[Source: BBC]

Football fans “died in the arms” of players during a crush at Indonesia’s Kanjuruhan stadium, the home team coach has said, as the number of children killed in the tragedy rose to 32.

Javier Roca said the crush at the match in Java, in which 125 people lost their lives, left him “mentally shattered”.

Authorities say the youngest victim of Saturday’s disaster was just three.

Article continues after advertisement

Some 18 officers are being investigated after police fired tear gas at fans who invaded the pitch when the match ended.

The police chief in the city of Malang where the game was played has been sacked. At least nine other officers were suspended.

More than 320 other people were injured as supporters were trampled on and suffocated in crushes as they fled the gas.

Indonesia’s deputy minister of children and women affairs said the children were aged between three and 17.