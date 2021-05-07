Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
Three new cases announced, containment areas remain|Lockdown for Viti Levu still on the table|Contact tracing for the three new cases underway|Health Ministry pleads with protocol breachers to self-isolate|Ministry explores opportunities to resume industry operations|Ministry scales up screening|Strict measures to be imposed at non-COVID Field Hospital|Stranded mother spends Mothers Day away from home|22-year-old man arrested for not wearing mask|Health Minister commends mother’s working as frontliners|Bus operators taking extra measures|Health Ministry prioritizes children’s safety|Police monitor people’s movement|Ministry of Health receives food pack assistance|Sacrifice today, do not add to your mother’s bubble|AG meets Health Ministry on outsourcing of services|Health Ministry tracking people after travel breach|Certain bus companies authorized to transport displaced Fijians|$2m paid out under COVID-19 assistance|Bainimarama sends well wishes to all mothers|Dr Fong disappointed at those abusing the travel window|Contact tracing for Raiwaqa case continues|Two men arrested for not wearing masks|Health Ministry cancels media conference|Minibuses not allowed to cross containment borders|
Full Coverage

World

Families bury schoolchildren of blast that killed dozens

BBC
May 10, 2021 7:21 am

Afghan families have been burying their children who were killed in explosions outside a secondary school in the capital, Kabul, on Saturday.

More than 60 people, mostly girls, are now known to have died in the attack that hit students as they left class.

No-one has admitted carrying out the attack in Dasht-e-Barchi, an area often hit by Sunni Islamist militants.

Article continues after advertisement

The Afghan government blamed Taliban militants for the attack, but the group denied involvement.

The exact target for Saturday’s bloodshed is unclear. The blasts come against a backdrop of rising violence as the US looks to withdraw all its troops from Afghanistan by 11 September.

The neighbourhood in western Kabul where the blasts occurred is home to many from the Hazara minority community, who are of Mongolian and Central Asian descent and are mainly Shia Muslims.

 

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.