World

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Associated Press

May 18, 2022 9:00 am

Ukrainian servicemen sit in a bus after they were evacuated from the besieged Mariupol's Azovstal steel plant, near a remand prison in Olyonivka, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. [Source: AP]

Mariupol appeared on the verge of falling to the Russians on Tuesday as Ukraine moved to abandon the steel plant where hundreds of its fighters had held out for months under relentless bombardment in the last bastion of resistance in the devastated city.

The capture of Mariupol would make it the biggest city to be taken by Moscow’s forces in the war yet and would give the Kremlin a badly needed victory, though the landscape has largely been reduced to rubble.

More than 260 Ukrainian fighters — some of them seriously wounded and taken out on stretchers — left the ruins of the Azovstal plant on Monday and turned themselves over to the Russian side in a deal negotiated by the warring parties. Ukrainian authorities said they were working to extract the remaining soldiers from the sprawling steel mill. They would not say how many were still there.

Article continues after advertisement

While Russia called it a surrender, the Ukrainians avoided that word and instead said the plant’s garrison had successfully completed its mission to tie down Russian forces and was under new orders.

“To save their lives, Ukraine needs them. This is the main thing,” Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

The Ukrainians expressed hope that the fighters would be exchanged for Russian prisoners of war. But Vyacheslav Volodin, speaker of the lower house of the Russian parliament, said without evidence that there were “war criminals” among the defenders and that they should not be exchanged but tried.

The operation to abandon the steel plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers signaled the beginning of the end of a nearly three-month siege that turned Mariupol into a worldwide symbol of both defiance and suffering.

The Russian bombardment killed over 20,000 civilians, according to the Ukrainian side, and left the remaining inhabitants — perhaps one-quarter of the southern port city’s prewar population of 430,000 — with little food, water, heat or medicine.

During the siege, Russian forces launched lethal airstrikes on a maternity hospital and a theater where civilians had taken shelter. Close to 600 people may have been killed at the theater.

Gaining full control of Mariupol would give Russia an unbroken land bridge to the Crimean Peninsula, which it seized from Ukraine in 2014, and deprive Ukraine of a vital port. It could also free up Russian forces to fight elsewhere in the Donbas, the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing.

And it would give Russia a victory after repeated setbacks on the battlefield and the diplomatic front, beginning with the abortive attempt to storm Kyiv, the capital.

Over the past few days, Sweden and Finland announced plans to apply for NATO membership, and Ukraine reported that Moscow’s forces had retreated from around the northeastern city of Kharkiv in the face of counterattacks and had taken heavy losses in an Ukrainian assault on a pontoon bridge in the Donbas.

The Russian victory, though, is mostly symbolic, said Phillips O’Brien, professor of strategic studies at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland.

“I don’t think it will make a significant difference because the Russians have already pulled the bulk of their forces out,” O’Brien said. “So maybe it’s a symbolic moment, but I don’t think it will make any difference to Ukrainian resistance.”

Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhailo Podolyak likened the Ukrainian defenders to the vastly outnumbered Spartans who held out against Persian forces in ancient Greece. “83 days of Mariupol defense will go down in history as the Thermopylae of the XXI century,” he tweeted.

The soldiers who left the plant were searched by Russian troops, loaded onto buses accompanied by Russian military vehicles, and taken to two towns controlled by Moscow-backed separatists. More than 50 of the fighters were seriously wounded, according to both sides.

Russia’s main federal investigative body said it intends to interrogate the troops to “identify the nationalists” and determine whether they were involved in crimes against civilians. Also, Russia’s top prosecutor asked the country’s Supreme Court to designate Ukraine’s Azov Regiment, whose members have been holding out at Azovstal, a terrorist organization. The regiment has links to the far right.


A Russian military helicopter flies over buses with Ukrainian servicemen evacuated from the besieged Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant traveling to a prison in Olyonivka, territory under the government of the Donetsk People’s Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, May 17, 2022. More than 260 fighters, some severely wounded, were pulled from a steel plant on Monday that is the last redoubt of Ukrainian fighters in the city and transported to two towns controlled by separatists, officials on both sides said. 

A negotiated withdrawal could save lives on the Russian side, too, sparing its troops from what almost certainly would be a bloody battle to finish off the defenders inside the plant, which sprawls over 11 square kilometers (4 square miles).

The withdrawal could also work to Moscow’s advantage by taking the world’s attention off the suffering in Mariupol.

Russian and Ukrainian officials said peace talks were on hold.

Retired French Vice Adm. Michel Olhagaray, a former head of France’s center for higher military studies, said Azovstal’s fall would be more of a symbolic boost for Russian President Vladimir Putin than a military one, since “factually, Mariupol had already fallen.”

“Now Putin can claim a ‘victory’ in the Donbas,” Olhagaray said.

But because the Azovstal defenders’ “incredible resistance” tied down Russian troops, Ukraine can also claim that it came out on top.

“Both sides will be able take pride or boast about a victory — victories of different kinds,” he said.

Elsewhere across the Donbas, seven civilians were killed Tuesday in Russian attacks in the Donetsk region, regional Gov. Pavlo Kyrylenko reported. A Russian airstrike ignited a fire at a building materials plant, he said. In the Luhansk region, Russian soldiers fired rockets on an evacuation bus carrying 36 civilians, but no one was hurt, Gov. Serhii Haidai said.

In other developments, the chief prosecutor for the International Criminal Court prosecutor, Karim Khan, said he sent a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine to look into suspected war crimes. Ukraine has accused Russian forces of torturing and killing civilians.

The World Health Organization has verified 226 attacks on health facilities in Ukraine — almost three per day on average — since the Russian invasion began, according to the agency’s Europe director, Hans Kluge. The targeted strikes have killed at least 75 people and wounded 59, he said.

“These attacks are not justifiable, they are never OK and they must be investigated,” he said.

Ratu Suliano owns Namosi province: FICAC witness

Rabuka says India trip was for medical purposes

Man pleads not guilty to rape charges

Tourism Industry signs Collective Agreement with Union

Over 3000 child abuse cases in two years

Ministry works in the best interest of children

Confusion over charge laid

The People’s Alliance is stable: Ditoka

Fiji requires appropriate skills: Koya

MP’s counsel to deliver opening address

Video bus driver bailed

Amber Heard denies striking Johnny Depp and doctoring photos

US assesses North Korea preparing for possible long range missile test

Powell: Fed to keep hiking rates until it controls inflation

Fall of Mariupol appears at hand; fighters leave steel plant

Musk wars with Twitter over his buyout deal - on Twitter

Mocenacagi back in Fiji 7s squad

Cannes Film Festival opens with Zelenskyy video address

In Buffalo, Biden mourns victims, says ‘evil will not win’

Mariupol: Ukraine doing everything to save remaining fighters

Amber Heard questioned about drug use after accusing Johnny Depp of becoming a 'monster' when under the influence

Jamal Edwards honoured with music industry award

Byrne hopes some will make Flying Fijians squad

We’ll challenge every team:Rewa Coach

Liverpool keeps title race alive

Retired colonel speaks out on Russian TV

Sivo to feature in NSW Cup on Friday

Two teams for Suva in men’s netball meet

Dolokoto delivered at flanker: Byrne

Police brutality must not be condoned: Union

Ratu Suliano has no house in Namosi: FICAC

Sahib resigns, Shivam in as Nasinu coach

Internal audit of COVID expenses

War Crimes Watch: Targeting schools, Russia bombs the future

Martin’s replacement in question for Broncos

France names first female Prime Minister in 30 years

Sri Lanka down to last day of petrol

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are married

Northern Ireland: Could the EU and UK face a trade war?

US agrees to ease Trump-era sanctions on Cuba

Nasa rover begins key drive to find life on Mars

Surge seen in flu like illness

Byrne fires up players ahead of Crusaders clash

Freehold Buy Back scheme progressing well

Davids out of Springboks 7s squad

Sexual predator jailed for 19 years

FEO team moves to NZ

Nadi going in as underdogs

Passion leads to Success: Khatun

Coleen Rooney says texts between Vardy and agent were evil

Mariupol: Hundreds of besieged Ukrainian soldiers evacuated

Ratu Suliano lied about address: FICAC

Samoa eases some Covid restrictions

Twitter boss hits back on Musk doubts over fake accounts

Johnny Depp hit me on honeymoon, says Amber Heard

39 new COVID cases recorded

Police officer suspended, bus driver charged

Justice Thushara to continue in case

Turkey threatens to block Finland and Sweden Nato bids

Let’s work together to end discrimination and violence against LGBTQI individuals: Vulavou

Connectivity critical for North development

Sivo extends stay with Eels

Actress Zara Phythian and husband jailed for child sex offences

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Bank governor in 'apocalyptic' warning over rising food prices

Ukraine war impact: McDonald's to leave Russia for good after 30 years

Harry Styles' new album Harry's House charms music critics

Driver’s assault concerns bus operators

Another earthquake rattles Suva

Drua works on breakdown

Arsenal’s top four hopes dashed

Fijiana 7s moves camp

Amputations are done to save lives

Fiji FA assured of good ground condition

Teachers are mandatory reporters: Poole

Gavidi shoulders responsibility for Gospel

Government focused on connecting people

Bulldogs search for new coach

Marathon to end violence begins

Health System remains a key priority: Seam

World Cup winner Jantjies arrested in Johannesburg

Leptospirosis claims five more lives

HRDC condemns police brutality

Travis Scott returns to the stage

Deadly figures: Two new diabetes cases daily

Police to investigate alleged assault video

Child, 2 found dead in swimming pool

Cirikidaveta out of Crusaders clash

Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

More than a million COVID cases feared

Court order part of the referral pathway

Fiji FACT champs feeling the pressure

$1.6M Project to boost Digital infrastructure in the Pacific Islands

Certain cancer drugs are not available: Dr Waqainabete

Knowledge sharing and respect is vital: AG

Nadi to work on hiccups

Full lunar eclipse creates rare super blood Moon

Panthers’ power-run sends out warning

Minister clarifies relocation costs

EasyJet offers £1,000 bonus as airlines battle to recruit staff

Byrne impressed with young Drua leader

N.Y. suspect in racist shooting questioned after threat last year

Judge to deliver ruling on MP’s case tomorrow

Judgment on former SG’s case deferred

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi Were Twinning at Stranger Things Season 4 Premiere

Service Labasa 7s to be all inclusive

Government will provide for all Fijians

Girmitiyas helped safeguard iTaukei population

Labasa, a team to watch: Yusuf

FNU gets US support

Carers must have a clean record: Tukutukulevu

Rural schools create upsets

FEO registers 17 new voters in Australia

Somalia's new president elected by 327 people

100 festivals commit to tackling the issue

Tourism Fiji’s Corporate Plan to pave way forward

Females urged to pursue their dream

Pope rallies from knee pain to proclaim 10 new saints

Ukraine war: Global wheat prices jump after India export ban

Young Fijians undergo empowerment training

WAF CEO inspects projects in Ovalau

Ratu Suliano’s recusal application hearing continues

Buffalo shooting: Gunman deliberately sought black victims: Mayor

Britney Spears announces 'devastating' miscarriage

Ukraine war: Sweden and Finland confirm Nato plans

PM hits out at Ro Filipe over land issue

Contradictory statement about mass migration

Unity Fiji to field 55 candidates

MP’s trial to begin today

We’ll try to lift our standard: Derenalagi

Health staff not involved in claims of vaccine removal: Waqainabete

Investment market making huge progress: Koya

Midwifery curriculum at FNU reviewed

Family organizes graduation rite for late son

PM sends his condolences to UAE’s Crown Prince

Back to the drawing board for Nanukuloa

Man City has one hand on Premier League title

Last minute try saves Chiefs

Youngsters shine for Roosters

Failure can’t cope with perseverance: Byrne

Lautoka thrashes Nadroga in DPL

Elon Musk puts Twitter deal on hold over fake account details

Youth essential for economic stability: Sayed-Khaiyum

Execution of NCF Strategy to begin soon

TKO win for Charlo

New site identified for Laucala District

5745 COVID cases in NZ today, 15 deaths reported

Ukraine wins, while the UK's Sam Ryder comes second

Gold FM ROC Market attracts huge crowd

Storm winger charged

Abortion rights backers rally in anger over post-Roe future

Teen's toy train set to break Guinness World Record

North Korea reports 15 more suspected COVID-19 deaths

Tikina Yale steps up to eliminate illegal drug trade

Crusaders next for Drua

Bati center in fine form

Fiji is open to its people: PM

Man given suspended sentence

Gynecological care for women: Waqainabete

Teenager cops two-year sentence for robbery

Former Australia cricketer dies aged 46 in car crash

Wainiqolo magic as Toulon makes ECC final

Nine dead in shooting at Buffalo supermarket

We had to win: Derenalagi

Fiji is blessed with diverse religious traditions: PM

Three wins in a row for Silktails

Purpose of Rabuka’s visit remains unclear

Kikau and Koroisau shine in Panthers win

Painful Girmit era should be taught in school: PM

Liverpool wins FA Cup

Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan elected UAE president

Academy Awards set 2023 Oscars for March 12

North Korea confirms 21 new deaths as it battles COVID-19

Second win for Drua

Government invest millions into FCS infrastructure

1987 coup motivated by ethnic hatred: PM

First loss for Naitasiri, hat-trick for Galala

Girmityas have contributed immensely to the country’s growth

Important win for Tailevu

Chaudhry pays tribute to Girmitya’s forefathers

Blue remain champions at Suva Grammar Inter-house

Actor Fred Ward, of ‘Tremors,’ ‘The Right Stuff’ fame, dies

Panthers to play without coach again

More work needed on jetties: Radrodro

Priceless advice for Asinate from Serevi

Talanoa platform boosts teacher engagement

Nasinu Secondary under-17 remain unbeaten

More cabin crew needed

Dozens die as blaze guts office building in India's capital Delhi

Eid Cup attracts 48 futsal teams

First face-to-face tournament set for Fiji Chess

Rotuma Day a celebration of culture

Violence at Al Jazeera reporter's funeral in Jerusalem

New Drua signings expected

Nadi out to settle scores: Tuisese 

AG hits out at Naicker

OFC playoffs for Lautoka and Rewa in June

3.94 magnitude earthquake felt this morning

Reynolds inspires Broncos to victory again

1987 coup anniversary