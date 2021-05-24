Fact-checking Russian claims about Bucha killings

Since the withdrawal of Russian troops from Bucha, horrific images of bodies lying in the streets and accounts of killings have emerged.

The reports have sparked widespread condemnation and the United Nations has called for an independent investigation into what happened in the town.

Ukraine accused Russia of a “deliberate massacre” but Russia called it “a staged provocation by the Kyiv regime”.

Article continues after advertisement

It made a series of unfounded claims about the footage from Bucha, including that the people shown are not actually dead and that no civilians in Bucha were harmed.