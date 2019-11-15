World
Facebook removes Trump's 'COVID misinformation' post
BBC
August 6, 2020 12:34 pm
A clip from President Trump's Fox News interview was posted to his Facebook page. [Source: BBC]
Facebook says it has removed a post from US President Donald Trump’s page because it contained false claims about the coronavirus.
The clip was from an interview the president gave to Fox News earlier on Wednesday in which he said children were “almost immune” to COVID-19.
Facebook said the post violated its rules around “harmful COVID misinformation”.
It is not the first time Facebook has struck content from Mr Trump’s page.
