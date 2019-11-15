Facebook removes 'deceptive' Trump census ads

Facebook has removed a series of misleading adverts from the Donald Trump campaign promoting “the Official 2020 Congressional District Census”.

The adverts made it appear respondents were taking part in the official 2020 US census, which begins on 12 March.

They were promoted by a fundraising group backed by Republican officials and Mr Trump’s re-election team.

“There are policies in place to prevent confusion around the official US census,” Facebook said.

“This is an example of those being enforced,” said the spokesperson.

The adverts began running on Facebook on 3 March. Clicking the link takes users to a general survey focusing on Republican talking points.