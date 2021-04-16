Home

Facebook board delays decision about Trump's possible return

BBC
April 17, 2021 1:23 pm
[Source: BBC]

Facebook’s Oversight Board has delayed its decision regarding former US President Donald Trump’s possible return to Facebook and Instagram.

Trump was banned from Facebook in January after the Capitol Hill riots.

The Board said the delay was due to the time it has taken to review over 9,000 public responses to cases.

A decision was originally due by 21 April. In a statement on Twitter, the Board said it would make a decision “in the coming weeks”.

