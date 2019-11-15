Facebook bans Holocaust denial content

Facebook has explicitly banned Holocaust denial for the first time.

The social network said its new policy prohibits “any content that denies or distorts the Holocaust”.

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg wrote that he had “struggled with the tension” between free speech and banning such posts, but that “this is the right balance”.

Two years ago, Mr Zuckerberg said that such posts should not automatically be taken down for “getting it wrong”.

His remarks led to a large public backlash.

But on Monday, as Facebook changed its policies, he wrote that he had changed his mind.

Earlier this year, Facebook banned hate speech involving harmful stereotypes, including anti-Semitic content. But Holocaust denial had not been banned.

Facebook’s vice-president of content policy, Monika Bickert, said the company had made the decision alongside “the well-documented rise in anti-Semitism globally and the alarming level of ignorance about the Holocaust, especially among young people”.

She said that later this year, searching for the Holocaust – or its denial – on Facebook would direct users to “credible” information.

But she also warned change would not happen overnight, and training its employees and automated systems would take time.

The World Jewish Congress – which had conferred with Facebook on anti-Semitism – welcomed the move.

But it also noted that it had campaigned for the removal of Holocaust denial content from the platform “for several years”.