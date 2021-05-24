Home

World

Facebook accused of blacklisting OnlyFans’ rivals

| @BBCWorld
February 25, 2022 5:32 am
[Source: BBC]

Facebook has been accused of colluding with OnlyFans to blacklist rival adult websites in a lawsuit filed in the US.

This week, BBC News revealed that OnlyFans was being sued over claims it directed a social media company to disable accounts of adult entertainers by placing their content on a terrorism database.

Facebook has now been named as the company alleged to have conspired with OnlyFans in a class action filing. Its parent company, Meta, says the claims are “without merit”.

Article continues after advertisement

UK website OnlyFans – best known for hosting pornography – has grown hugely in recent years. It lets users share video clips and photos with subscribers in return for a monthly fee.

Performers often use social media accounts to promote and link to adult websites showing their explicit content.

On Tuesday, BBC News revealed that rival adult website FanCentro is suing OnlyFans in the US.

The legal action claims that social media content of adult performers promoting rival websites to OnlyFans was placed on a database of extremist material shared between tech companies that is run by the Global Internet Forum to Counter Terrorism (GIFCT).

The database – used by Facebook, YouTube and Twitter – flags terror content to other members so they can moderate similar content on their platform.

OnlyFans has not yet issued a legal response but a spokesperson said the company was aware of the claims and they had “no merit”.

Now, a class action lawsuit has been launched which names Facebook as the company accused of colluding with OnlyFans.​​

