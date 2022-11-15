Face time with Xi Jinping 'a successful outcome': Albanese

nthony Albanese talks to reporters ahead of his meeting with Xi Jinping at the G20 summit in Bali [Source: ABC Australia News]

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese believes securing face time with Chinese President Xi Jinping is a sign of success, after six years in the diplomatic freezer.

Mr Albanese and Mr Xi will hold talks on Tuesday afternoon at the G20 summit in Bali – the first time an Australian Prime Minister has managed to hold a formal meeting with the Chinese President since Malcolm Turnbull in 2016.

Since then, the relationship between Beijing and Canberra has soured. For years, Australian ministers struggled to get phone calls with their Chinese counterparts, let alone hold talks in person.

After addressing business leaders in Bali, Mr Albanese was asked how he would gauge the success of the meeting with Mr Xi.

On Sunday, Mr Albanese held talks with US President Joe Biden in Phnom Penh – 24 hours before Mr Biden and Mr Xi met in Indonesia.

Australia’s Prime Minister was not comfortable with such rhetoric.

“I use my own language, rather than anybody else’s,” Mr Albanese said.

“What I’ve said is that we need to cooperate with China, where we can, we’ll disagree where we must, but will act and have dialogue in our national interest.

“Dialogue is always constructive.”

China and Australia’s relationship is vastly different in 2022 compared to 2016.

Since then, Chinese telco Huawei has been blocked from access to Australia’s 5G network, and Beijing has imposed tough trade tariffs on lucrative Australian products.

China’s ambition in the South China Sea and the Pacific has been widely debated, and Australia’s repeatedly raised concerns about human rights violations and the treatment of its citizens in Chinese jails.