World

Extra vaccine mandates come into force in New York City

| @BBCWorld
December 28, 2021 9:24 am
[Source: BBC]

New COVID-19 vaccine requirements have come into force in New York City, as infections continue to surge fuelled by the Omicron variant of the virus.

Children aged 12 and over are required to show proof of full vaccination to access indoor dining areas and many extra-curricular school activities.

The city is also introducing a vaccine mandate for private-sector workers, the first in the US to take such an action.

Article continues after advertisement

Jabs are already mandatory for state employees.

The measures were announced earlier this month by Mayor Bill de Blasio, who mentioned the threat posed by Omicron, which appears to be more contagious but milder than other variants.

Cases of COVID-19 have soared in the city and across the country in recent weeks.

From Monday:

  • Workers are required to show they have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, a requirement that affects around 184,000 private businesses
  • They will then be given 45 days to show proof of their second dose
  • Children aged 12 and over must show proof of full vaccination to enter venues including restaurants, cafeterias, coffee shops, fast food restaurants, gyms, fitness centres, pools and theatres

Currently, children aged five to 11 have to prove they have received at least one dose of a Covid-19 vaccine to enter those venues. From 29 January, they will also be required to show proof of full vaccination.

 

