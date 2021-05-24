Home

World

Extended Russian deployment part of invasion ‘playbook’

The Associated Press
February 21, 2022 10:26 am
[Source: The Associated Press]

Russia rescinded earlier pledges to pull tens of thousands of its troops back from Ukraine’s northern border, in a move that U.S. leaders warned put Russia another step closer to launching an invasion of Ukraine.

Russian President Vladimir Putin was silent on Ukraine’s appeal for a cease-fire.

Russia’s action extends what it said were military exercises, originally set to end Sunday, that brought a sizable contingent of Russian forces to Belarus, Ukraine’s neighbor to the north. The presence of the Russian troops raised concern that they could be used to sweep down on the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, a city of about 3 million people less than a three-hour drive away.

Article continues after advertisement

U.S. President Joe Biden convened the National Security Council at the White House on Russia’s military buildup around Ukraine. White House officials released no immediate details of their two-hour discussion.

Western leaders intensified warnings that Russia was poised to attack its neighbor, which is surrounded on three sides by at least 150,000 Russian soldiers, warplanes and equipment.

Russia held nuclear drills Saturday as well as the conventional exercises in Belarus, and has ongoing naval drills off the coast in the Black Sea.

The United States and many European countries have charged for months that Russia is trying to create pretexts to invade. They have threatened massive, immediate sanctions if it does.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called Saturday on Russian President Vladimir Putin to choose a place where the two leaders could meet to try to resolve the crisis and on Sunday appealed for a cease-fire on Twitter. Russia has denied plans to invade, but the Kremlin did not respond to Zelenskyy’s offer to meet. It was Belarus — not Russia — that announced the extension of the drills.

