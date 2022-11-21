Explosions at occupied nuclear site in Ukraine

[Source: BBC]

More than a dozen powerful explosions have been recorded near a huge Russian-occupied nuclear power plant in south Ukraine since Saturday evening.

The head of the UN nuclear watchdog, Rafael Grossi, made an urgent appeal for a stop to the fighting at the Zaporizhzhia plant, Europe’s biggest.

“Whoever is behind this, it must stop immediately,” he said. “You’re playing with fire!”

The plant stands on the River Dnipro, on the front line in the war.

Russia’s military accused Ukrainian forces on the other side of the river of shelling the area under its control. There was no immediate word from the Ukrainians who have previously suggested Russian forces shell the area themselves despite having their troops there.

The area around the plant, including the nearby Russian-occupied town of Enerhodar, had been under regular attack for months but there had been a period of calm before the new explosions this weekend, which continued into Sunday morning.

Monitors from Mr Grossi’s organisation, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), witnessed some of the explosions from their windows.

Citing information provided by officials at the Russian-controlled plant, the IAEA team said there had been damage to some buildings, systems and equipment at the site, but nothing so far “critical for nuclear safety and security”. There were no reports of casualties.