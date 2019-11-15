Explosion rocks city with many injured

A large blast in the Lebanese capital, Beirut, has caused widespread damage and injured hundreds of people, the Red Cross says.

It is not yet clear what caused the explosion in the city’s port region. Video posted online showed a large mushroom cloud and destroyed buildings.

Hospitals are said to be overwhelmed by casualties.

The internal security chief said it happened in an area housing highly explosive materials.

The explosion comes at a sensitive time for Lebanon with an economic crisis reigniting old divisions. Tensions are also high ahead of Friday’s verdict in a trial over the killing of ex-Prime Minister Rafik Hariri in 2005.

