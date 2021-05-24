World
Experts wanted more from climate pact
ABC News
November 15, 2021 12:32 pm
[Source: ABC News]
While world leaders and negotiators are hailing the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, many scientists are wondering what planet these leaders are looking at.
Crunching the numbers they see a quite different and warmer Earth.
United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa told The Associated Press looking at the bigger she thinks they have a good plan to keep the 1.5-degree goal within possibilities.
United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the conference host, agreed, calling the deal a “clear road map limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees.”
But many scientists are far more skeptical.
Forget 1.5 degrees, they say. Earth is still on a path to exceed 2 degrees.
A few of the 13 scientists say they see just enough progress to keep alive the 1.5-degree Celsius limit — and with it, some hope. But barely.