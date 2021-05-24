Experts wanted more from climate pact

While world leaders and negotiators are hailing the Glasgow climate pact as a good compromise that keeps a key temperature limit alive, many scientists are wondering what planet these leaders are looking at.

Crunching the numbers they see a quite different and warmer Earth.

United Nations climate chief Patricia Espinosa told The Associated Press looking at the bigger she thinks they have a good plan to keep the 1.5-degree goal within possibilities.

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the conference host, agreed, calling the deal a “clear road map limiting the rise in global temperatures to 1.5 degrees.”

But many scientists are far more skeptical.

Forget 1.5 degrees, they say. Earth is still on a path to exceed 2 degrees.

A few of the 13 scientists say they see just enough progress to keep alive the 1.5-degree Celsius limit — and with it, some hope. But barely.