Ex-senator arrested over Haiti president's murder

| @BBCWorld
January 16, 2022 7:55 am
John Joel Joseph {Source: BBC]

Jamaican authorities have arrested a former Haitian senator who is a prime suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.

John Joel Joseph was arrested on Friday, Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks said.

Mr Moïse was shot dead on 7 July by gunmen who stormed his residence in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.

Soon after, then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Mr Joseph supplied weapons and planned meetings.

Mr Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest happened following a request by the FBI in the United States, which is also investigating the murder.

A 124-page Haitian police investigative report states that Mr Joseph “was instrumental in his fierce will to kill the president”, the Miami Herald reports.

