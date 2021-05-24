World
Ex-senator arrested over Haiti president's murder
January 16, 2022 7:55 am
John Joel Joseph {Source: BBC]
Jamaican authorities have arrested a former Haitian senator who is a prime suspect in the murder of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
John Joel Joseph was arrested on Friday, Jamaica Constabulary Force spokesman Dennis Brooks said.
Mr Moïse was shot dead on 7 July by gunmen who stormed his residence in the Haitian capital, Port-au-Prince.
Soon after, then-National Police Chief Leon Charles said Mr Joseph supplied weapons and planned meetings.
Mr Brooks declined to comment on whether the arrest happened following a request by the FBI in the United States, which is also investigating the murder.
A 124-page Haitian police investigative report states that Mr Joseph “was instrumental in his fierce will to kill the president”, the Miami Herald reports.