Ex-prison guard Vicky White and inmate Casey White 'planned shootout' if captured

[Source: BBC]

A murder suspect and the female prison guard with whom he escaped planned to die in a shootout if they were captured, police in Indiana have said.

Casey White, 38, and Vicky White (no relation), 56, were arrested on Monday after an 11-day manhunt as their vehicle was forced into a ditch.

He surrendered but she shot herself before she could be arrested, according to police.

The pair are believed to have been romantically involved.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding said on Tuesday at a press conference that, if the couple did have a getaway plan, it was a flawed one.

He said Casey White faced lengthy questioning after his arrest and told investigators: “They thought they’d driven far enough and wanted to stop for a while, then figure out the next place to travel.”

On Tuesday, a judge set a June trial date for Mr White’s original murder charge.

Officials say that once he is officially arraigned on his new escape charges, he will be sent to the prison system, which is – unlike jails – traditionally reserved for convicted criminals.