Ex-president to announce presidential run

Trump described his anticipated announcement as marking one of the 'most important days' in United States history [Source: Aljazeera]

Former US President Donald Trump is expected to announce another run for the White House as his Republican Party reels from an underwhelming midterm election performance.

Trump will deliver a speech on Tuesday night likely to confirm his candidacy in the 2024 presidential race. For the past week, the former president has been lashing out against potential rivals for the Republican nomination, including Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin.

The former president’s stint at the White House – between 2017 and 2021 – was one of the most tumultuous in modern US history. He was impeached twice, and his harsh rhetoric, which critics say often veered into explicit bigotry, deeply polarised the country.

Article continues after advertisement

But despite his 2020 loss to President Joe Biden and subsequent false allegations of election fraud that culminated in an attack on the US Capitol by his supporters, the former president continued to hold major sway over the Republican Party.

Trump’s relatively short time in national US politics has been defined by his ability to overcome scandals and setbacks that would have been career-ending in previous eras. But many observers, including some Republicans, have questioned whether the former president can keep his hold on the GOP base after the party’s disappointing show in last week’s midterm vote.

Trump, a real estate mogul and former TV personality, had no political experience prior to running for president.

He announced his first run in 2015 in an incendiary speech where he referred to Mexican immigrants as “rapists” – remarks that set the tone for the rest of that campaign, in which he later called for a “total” ban on Muslims entering the US.

He used his fame, unscripted style and populist rhetoric to woo many disaffected conservative voters and win the Republican nomination in a crowded pool of candidates. Then he went on to defeat former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton for the presidency in one of the biggest electoral upsets in US history.

In the White House, he often made headlines with his controversial tweets and comments. But he pursued a largely mainstream Republican approach of tax cuts and deregulations domestically. In foreign policy, he took a more aggressive approach to competition with China – a posture maintained by his successor, Biden.

He also aligned the US further with Israel, moving the US embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem and recognising claimed Israeli sovereignty over Syria’s occupied Golan Heights – moves that violate international law and were widely rejected by the international community.

Still, Trump managed to broker normalisation agreements between Israel and several Arab states that found a common enemy in Iran and backed his “maximum pressure” approach to Tehran.

In the midterms, voters rejected dozens of Trump-backed election deniers in battleground states.