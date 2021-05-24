Home

World

Ex-police officers guilty in George Floyd death

BBC NEWS
February 25, 2022 10:31 am

Three ex-Minneapolis policemen present at the death of George Floyd denied the unarmed black man of his civil rights, a jury has found.

The officers were charged with showing “deliberate indifference to [Mr Floyd’s] serious medical needs” during the attempted arrest in May 2020.

Tou Thao, 36, J Alexander Kueng, 28, and Thomas Lane, 38, all testified in their own defence in the trial.

They said they did not realise Mr Floyd needed medical care at the time.

Derek Chauvin, the former police officer who was filmed kneeling on Mr Floyd’s neck for more than nine minutes, was found guilty of Mr Floyd’s murder last April. Chauvin pleaded guilty in December to federal charges of violating George Floyd’s civil rights as part of a plea agreement.

Video footage of the arrest shows Keung and Lane assist Chauvin by helping to hold Mr Floyd down. Thao meanwhile kept concerned bystanders away from Floyd.

