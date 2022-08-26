Ex-PM Imran Khan given interim bail on terrorism charges

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan [Source: DW]

A court in Pakistan granted temporary bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan on charges of terrorism, shielding the ousted leader from arrest until September 1.

A court in Pakistan on Thursday granted temporary bail to former premier Imran Khan on terrorism charges for threatening police officers and a judge, his lawyer said.

The court ordered the police not to arrest Khan until September 1, after which he will have to seek an extension to his bail.

Article continues after advertisement

Khan’s court appearance is the latest twist in months of political wrangling that began when he was ousted by a vote of no confidence in the National Assembly in April.

In addition to terrorism charges, Khan is also facing legal challenges over money laundering charges, concealing assets and collecting illegal funds for his party from citizens of the United States, India and Europe.

If convicted, Khan faces imprisonment and disqualification from politics.