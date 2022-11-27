Ex-Pakistan PM Khan calls off march to avoid ‘chaos’

Khan told tens of thousands of supporters he would fight with his 'last drop of blood' in in reference to the shooting incident. [Source: Aljazeera]

Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan has called off the ‘long march’ to the capital Islamabad fearing chaos and announced his party would resign from state assemblies in a new bid to push for early elections.

Al Jazeera’s Kamal Hyder, reporting from Islamabad, said Khan made a passionate plea to his supporters saying “chaos” would not be in the interest of Pakistan given that the country is facing an economic crisis.

The South Asian nation has been facing a dire economic situation – with galloping inflation and a nosediving rupee. It also had to secure an International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan in August to avert default.

The cricketer-turned-politician and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party have been holding countrywide protests to push the government for early elections since he was removed as prime minister in a vote of no confidence in April. He has claimed he was removed as part of a United States-led conspiracy. Though earlier this month, he said the US was not behind his ouster in a major U-turn.

The protests were to culminate in a march to Islamabad, which threatened to worsen political turmoil in the nuclear-armed country which is battling an economic crisis. A rally in Islamabad by his supporters in May had turned violent.

PTI has already resigned from the federal parliament but remains in power in two provinces and two administrative units – Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir.

The Al Jazeera correspondent said that Khan’s decision to resign from the state assemblies of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was aimed at pressuring the government to call snap elections.

Khan made his Saturday speech hundreds of metres from the bulk of the crowd of around 25,000 to 30,000, separated by coils of barbed wire and a buffer of police officers.

In the November 3 assassination attempt, a gunman opened fire from close range as Khan’s open-top container truck made its way through a crowded street in Wazirabad city in Punjab province.

Tight security was in place, and a police official told local television channel Geo TV that a total of 10,000 personnel had been deployed for the event, with snipers positioned at various points for Khan’s security.

The former prime minister has named Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and a senior military official for plotting his assassination, but both the government and military have denied involvement. Sharif has called for a transparent inquiry. One person has been arrested over the incident and claimed to have acted alone.

Khan has offered no evidence to prove his claims.