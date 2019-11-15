Ex-officer charged with murder in Minneapolis

A former Minneapolis police officer has been arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter following the death of an unarmed black man in custody.

Derek Chauvin was shown in footage kneeling on George Floyd’s neck. He and three other officers were sacked over the fatality on Monday.

Days of looting and arson in the Minnesota city have boiled over into nationwide protests.

The case has reignited US anger over police killings of black Americans.

Hennepin County Prosecutor Mike Freeman said Chauvin was charged with third degree murder and noted that the investigation of the other officers is ongoing.

Shortly after the charges were announced, US Attorney General William Barr said that the justice department and FBI are conducting “an independent investigation to determine whether any federal civil rights laws were violated”.

Barr called the video of Floyd’s arrest “harrowing to watch and deeply disturbing”.