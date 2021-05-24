Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2
COVID-19
More than 600 COVID cases and six deaths recorded|Expect more severe COVID deaths at home: Dr Fong|COVID deaths slowly increasing in the Central Division|Fijians urged to get vaccinated|Vaccination numbers continue to gradually increase|PM expresses disappointment, says no lockdown|More arrests made for failing to wear masks|AUSMAT team continues to assist MoH|Health Center closed for decontamination|Hundreds take advantage of drive-through vaccination|Three unvaccinated Fijians die from COVID-19|COVID cases still in the triple digits|Fijians urged to take action|Restricted movement into Labasa Hospital|Nine percent of the target population fully vaccinated|Vaccination drive-through begins at Albert Park|Fijians seek counselling services|Space made at CWM Hospital Mortuary|Nausori and Wainibokasi Hospitals undergo decontamination|Decontamination underway in Capital City|Ministry rolls out Back to Rural Agriculture assistance program|More than 2500 COVID cases recorded in one week|Family living in a makeshift tent receive new house|RFMF works with ADF to rebuild Namoli Kindergarten|Household packs distributed to Fijians in home isolation|
Full Coverage

World

Ex-Australia MP alleges inappropriate touching by minister

| @BBCWorld
July 6, 2021 3:48 pm
[Source: BBC]

Former Australian government MP Julia Banks says she was inappropriately touched by a current cabinet minister at Parliament House in 2017.

Ms Banks, who made the allegation in a memoir, said the male MP moved his hand up her leg during a parliamentary vote session before moving away.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s office said in a statement they weren’t previously aware of the allegation.

Article continues after advertisement

Behaviour of such kind was “completely inappropriate,” they said.

In an excerpt from her memoir, Ms Banks did not identify the man, who she said was still in cabinet.

She said she and other government MPs had been waiting around for a night-time parliament vote, when the minister came and sat next to her and put his hand “just above my knee and edged slowly and deliberately to my inner thigh and then further up my leg”.

“For a minister to do this in the prime minister’s wing, which was full of Coalition [government] MPs, he had to be astoundingly brazen. I found it unbelievable.”

Ms Banks’ allegations have again, highlighted the treatment of women in Mr Morrison’s conservative government and wider Australian politics.

Separate allegations of rape in Parliament House and against a senior government minister prompted a wave of #MeToo protests and women’s marches across the country earlier this year.

Ms Banks has previously spoken out about sexism and misogyny in Australian politics.

The former MP sensationally quit the Liberal party in 2018, after former prime minister Malcolm Turnbull was deposed in a leadership coup which installed Scott Morrison.

In her exit speech at the time, Ms Banks, a former corporate lawyer, condemned the instances of “bullying and intimidation” she had experienced in parliament, which she said was decades behind the corporate world in its attitudes towards women.

She has expanded on this “anti-women” culture in her book, Power Play: Breaking Through Bias, Barriers and Boys’ Clubs.

In it, she also alleges that Mr Morrison tried to “bully” her after she announced her departure and tried to silence her. He was like “constant, menacing, background wallpaper”, she said.

A spokesperson for the prime minister acknowledged Mr Morrison held several conversations with Ms Banks.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Download the
new FBC App!
Install Now Maybe Later
© 2018-21 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.