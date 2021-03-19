Home

Ever Given container ship finally freed

BBC
March 30, 2021 7:26 am

A giant container ship that blocked the Suez Canal for nearly a week has been freed after a huge operation.

Tug boats honked their horns in celebration as the 400m-long (1,300ft) Ever Given was dislodged on Monday.

Traffic is set to resume in both directions through the canal.

Hundreds of ships are waiting to pass.

Suez, which connects the Mediterranean to the Red Sea through Egypt, is one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

 

