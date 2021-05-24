Evacuations, road closures as downpours hit Tairāwhiti

A state of emergency is in place for the entire Gisborne region in New Zealand after torrential rain and flooding hit overnight.

Tairāwhiti Civil Defence declared a state of emergency after the deluge forced evacuations and trapped people in floodwaters in the Tolaga Bay and Tokomaru Bay areas.

Emergency Management Minister and East Coast MP Kiritapu Allan said 150 people had been evacuated and 750 homes were without power, and the Hikuwai River had risen rapidly to more than 12 metres.

A person was rescued from their car trapped in a river at Tokomaru Bay, where MetService said 308mm of rain had fallen overnight, and rescue efforts were underway to free two people trapped by the water north of Tologa Bay.