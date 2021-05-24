Home

Evacuations as largest US fire burns 300,000 acres

July 20, 2021 5:18 pm
The Bootleg fire in Oregon is the largest of 300 others raging in the US [Source: BBC]

In the US state of Oregon, the nation’s largest active wildfire has burned through more than 300,000 acres, prompting thousands of evacuations.

Over 2,000 fire-fighters are tackling the so-called Bootleg Fire – one of the largest blazes in Oregon’s history.

Since starting on 6 July, it has already scorched an area larger than the city of Los Angeles.

It is one of more than 80 major fires raging across 13 US states, spurred by heatwaves and high winds.

