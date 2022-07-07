Evacuation under fire and new oil tensions

[Source: BBC]

Residents have been told to leave Ukraine’s eastern city of Slovyansk, a day after two people were killed in a Russian attack on a market.

Civilians boarded minibuses on Wednesday morning as Russian forces advanced from the north and east.

Mayor Vadym Lyakh said “we take people out every day” and “about 23,000 residents remain”. “Many of the evacuees were taken by bus to the city of Dnipro, further west.”

He said the city, previously home to more than 100,000 people, “is well fortified”.

With Russian forces now controlling the nearby Luhansk region, UK defence intellligence says Slovyansk is likely to be the next focus of the fight for Donbas, the industrial area comprising Luhansk and Donetsk.

Russian forces also continued shelling Mykolaiv, a strategic city in the south where Ukraine is blocking an advance on the port city of Odesa.