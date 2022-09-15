Evacuation plea after major dam hit by strikes

[Source: BBC]

Residents in a southern Ukrainian city are being urged to evacuate because of a risk of flooding, after missiles hit a major reservoir dam.

As many as 22 streets in two districts of Krivyi are affected.

Officials say a water flow of 100 cubic metres per second was gushing from breaches, and water levels in the river were rising dangerously.

Article continues after advertisement

Ukraine says the strike was revenge by Russia for its recent counter-attack.

President Volodymyr Zelensky described Russia as a “terrorist state”.