Europeans urged to wear masks for family Christmas

The World Health Organization (WHO) has urged Europeans to wear masks during family gatherings at Christmas.

It said Europe was at “high risk” of a new wave of coronavirus infections in the early part of 2021, as the transmission of the virus remained high.

Countries across the continent have been registering thousands of daily cases and hundreds of deaths.

Article continues after advertisement

Germany was among countries tightening restrictions on Wednesday, closing schools and non-essential businesses.

Meanwhile European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said the first Covid vaccine would be authorised for use within a week.