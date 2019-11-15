European Union seals borders to most outsiders

The European Union will ban travellers from outside from the bloc for 30 days in an unprecedented move to seal its borders amid the coronavirus crisis.

The measure is expected to apply to 26 EU states as well as Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway and Switzerland. UK citizens will be unaffected.

The ban came as deaths continued to soar in Italy and Spain, while France began a strict lockdown.

Europe has been badly hit by the virus, which has killed 7,500 globally.

Meanwhile, the Euro 2020 football competition has been postponed by a year.

The head of the WHO, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, has told other countries to follow the containment strategies used in China and South Korea, saying they showed the pandemic was controllable.

The virus has infected more than 185,000 people worldwide, according to the World Health Organization.