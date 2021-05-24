European leaders visit Ukraine

The presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia have become the latest world leaders to hold talks with President Volodymyr Zelensky in Ukraine.

They also visited the town of Borodyanka, near Kyiv.

Polish presidential adviser Jakub Kumoch said the aim of the trip was to show support to President Zelensky and the defenders of Ukraine “in a decisive moment”.

Article continues after advertisement

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said it was “hard to believe that such war atrocities could be perpetrated in 21st-Century Europe”.



The four presidents also met Ukrainan Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during a visit to Borodyanka. [Source: BBC News]