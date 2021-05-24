European leaders risk train ride to meet Zelensky

Ukraine has praised the courage of three European leaders who made a long, hazardous journey by rail from Poland to Kyiv in a show of support as the city came under further Russian attack.

The prime ministers of Poland, Slovenia and the Czech Republic arrived on Tuesday evening as the Ukrainian capital went under 35-hour curfew.

The trip was a Polish idea, after the EU warned of potential security risks.

Poland’s Mateusz Morawiecki said it was in Kyiv that history was being made.

“It is here, that freedom fights against the world of tyranny. It is here that the future of us all hangs in the balance,” he tweeted. He explained they were conveying the message that Ukraine could count on the help of its friends.

Mr Morawiecki, Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala, and Slovenia’s Janez Jansa are the first international leaders to visit President Vladimir Zelensky and the Ukrainian prime minister since Russia unleashed war on its neighbour on 24 February.

The European Union said they were not carrying any particular mandate, but that leaders in Brussels were aware of the trip, as it was mooted during an informal EU summit in Versailles last week.

Poland’s deputy foreign minister Marcin Przydacz admitted it was risky, but said it was “worth taking for the sake of values”. He said they had told the Russians the visit was taking place.

The leaders decided to travel by train because flying by Polish military jet could have been viewed by Russia as dangerously provocative, BBC Europe editor Katya Adler reports. It was not immediately clear when their train would make the return trip to Warsaw.

Ukraine’s president has repeatedly called on Nato to impose a no-fly zone over his country’s airspace, but Nato has refused.

Mr Zelensky said Ukrainians now understood they could not join Nato. “We have heard for years that the doors were open, but we also heard that we could not join. It’s a truth and it must be recognised. I am glad that our people are beginning to understand this and rely on themselves and our partners who help us.”