European countries pledge to provide Ukraine with weapons

The United Kingdom and 25 other nations have announced they will send more weapons and aid to Ukraine.

Germany and the Netherlands have announced shipments of weapons to Ukraine today while France has also pledged to deliver more military aid.

French President Emmanuel Macron’s office says the country will send defensive weapons and fuel.

It says it will also take action against “Russian media and influencers” spreading misinformation about the conflict

EU Council President Charles Michel said on Twitter that the union of 27 member states would “facilitate deliveries of military aid from the EU to Ukraine”.

EU foreign ministers are set to meet tomorrow to discuss a new package for the Ukrainian armed forces.