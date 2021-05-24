Home

World

Europe struggles for clarity on Russian roubles-for-gas demand

Aljazeera
April 29, 2022 11:00 am

European Union states are attempting to maintain Russian gas supplies without violating sanctions against Moscow.

European Union countries are scrambling to make sense of Russia’s decision to cut gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria, and are eager to maintain their own supplies from Russia while steering clear of violating trade sanctions imposed against Moscow.

On Tuesday, Russia’s energy giant Gazprom announced it will be halting gas supplies to both countries after not receiving payment in Russian roubles from the two EU member states.

Article continues after advertisement

Gazprom says the countries have violated an order by Russian President Vladimir Putin that payments for Russian gas must be made only in Russia’s currency and not United States dollars or euros.

The demand for roubles is largely interpreted as a ploy by the Kremlin to weaponise its gas supply and create legal loopholes in sanctions imposed by the EU against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

