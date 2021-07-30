Home

World

Europe risks new wave, WHO warns

BBC
July 2, 2021 9:45 am

Covid-19 infections have risen by 10% in a week in Europe after two months in decline and the risk of a new wave of cases is growing, says the World Health Organization.

Regional director Hans Kluge said the risk had been heightened by sluggish vaccine rollouts, new variants and increased social mixing.

There was also a danger that Euro 2020 could act as a “super-spreader”.

Article continues after advertisement

Hundreds of fans returning from London and St Petersburg have tested positive.

WHO senior emergency officer Catherine Smallwood called on host cities to do more to monitor the movement of fans.

“What we need to look at is around the stadia,” she said, highlighting travel before and after matches. “What’s happening after the games? Are they going into crowded bars and pubs?”

The Delta variant, which originated in India, is seen as the biggest threat by many countries in Europe. The European Union’s disease control agency ECDC estimates that it could account for 90% of cases by the end of August.

