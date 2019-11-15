Europe risks botching its big plans to rescue the economy

Europe’s ability to recover from the worst economic shock it has seen since the Great Depression is being jeopardized by the reopening of old political and legal wounds.

This as it could threaten trillions of euros in stimulus money.

The European Union economy will shrink by a record 7.5% this year, the European Commission warned Wednesday, and the drop could be even swifter across the 19 countries that use the euro.

It’s a much steeper decline than the region suffered following the 2008 global financial crisis, and a more pessimistic outlook than forecast by the International Monetary Fund just three weeks ago.

Consumer prices are expected to fall significantly, while spending on coronavirus relief measures will push the deficits of European governments from just 0.6% of GDP in 2019 to around 8.5% this year.

The Commission predicts that EU unemployment will increase from 6.7% in 2019 to 9% this year.

The pain could be even worse than forecast, according to EU officials, who warned that “a more severe and longer lasting pandemic than currently envisaged could cause a far larger fall in GDP than assumed.”