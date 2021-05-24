Europe prepares for wave of refugees

Ukraine’s neighbours are preparing for an influx of refugees fleeing Russia’s invasion of the country.

As Russian air strikes hit overnight, many packed up and left Kyiv for the countryside or the border with the European Union.

Traffic jams clogged the roads out of some cities, and some walked on foot into Poland and Hungary.

The UN refugee chief warned that the humanitarian impact will be “devastating”.

Ukraine’s European neighbours say they are ready to receive refugees fleeing the country of 44 million people – one of the most populous in Europe.

Poland says it is preparing hospitals for an influx of wounded Ukrainians, and setting up reception points for refugees along its border.

Moldova, to Ukraine’s south, said it had already seen thousands of people flee Ukraine, including before yesterday’s invasion began.

Slovakia and Hungary are also sending troops to the border to deal with the expected influx of refugees.

Families could also be seen reaching the Hungarian border on foot.

But numbers remain relatively small, as many are having trouble leaving Ukraine’s major cities.