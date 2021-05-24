Home

World

Europe decries 'blackmail' as Russia cuts gas to Poland, Bulgaria

Reuters
April 28, 2022 1:00 pm
[Source: Reuters]

Russia’s Gazprom cut Poland and Bulgaria off from its gas yesterday for refusing to pay in roubles and threatened to do the same to others.

Cranking up retaliation for Western sanctions imposed for Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine.

Gas prices soared on fears that more states could be hit, notably Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, which last year bought more than half its gas from Russia.

Article continues after advertisement

President Vladimir Putin’s demand for payment in roubles is designed to soften the effect of Western sanctions that include freezing hundreds of billions of dollars of Russian assets.

Russia’s top lawmaker says other “unfriendly” countries might also be cut off.

European Union energy ministers will hold an emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the situation.

The European Commission has accused Moscow of blackmail – but issued an advisory document to EU countries last week outlining options that might allow EU buyers to continue paying for Russian gas without breaching sanctions.

