EU to finance the purchase and delivery of weapons

The European Union Commission has announced new measures and widened its existing sanctions to target Belarus, efforts to help Ukraine from Russia’s advancement.

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced that the bloc for the first time in its history would finance the purchase and delivery of weapons and other equipment to a country that is under attack.

She adds that they are also banning all Russian aircraft from its space, proposing a prohibition on all Russian-owned, registered and controlled aircraft.

Article continues after advertisement

Von der Leyen says these aircraft will no more be able to land in, take off or overfly the EU territory.

The Commission President also adds that the widening of its existing sanction to target Belarus is aimed at its “most important sector” and export products.

The ban also extends to Russia’s state-owned media which Von der Leyen calls the ‘Kremlin’s media machine’ namely Russia Today and Sputnik.