World

EU targets 160 Russian citizens in latest round of sanctions

| @BBCWorld
March 10, 2022 6:10 am
[Source: BBC News]

The EU has announced fresh sanctions against another 160 Russian citizens in the latest round of punishments targeting supporters of President Vladimir Putin’s regime.

The measures will see 14 oligarchs and businessmen hit with sanctions, as well as 146 members of the Russian Russian Federation Council, or Senate, who supported the recognition of separatist regions in eastern Ukraine.

The Russian citizens sanctioned include Alexander Vinokurov, who is married to Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov’s daughter, Dmitry Pumpyansky, chairman of the board of directors of the world’s largest supplier of steel pipes for the oil and gas industry, And Mikhail Poluboyarinov, CEO of the state airline Aeroflot

In total, some 862 Russian individuals and 53 entities have now been sanctioned by the bloc. A number of Belarusian institutions have also been targeted by the EU.

