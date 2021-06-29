EU takes legal action against Poland over rule-of-law dispute

The EU has launched legal action against Poland for ignoring the bloc’s law and undermining judicial independence, prompting a sharp rebuke from Warsaw.

Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki on Wednesday said the EU’s decision reflected a trend towards “bureaucratic centralism” in Brussels that “has to be stopped”.

The step escalates a long-running feud between Warsaw and Brussels over Poland’s perceived backsliding on EU democratic norms.

Brussels is already withholding approval of coronavirus recovery funds for Poland over the dispute.

EU Commissioner of Economy Paolo Gentiloni said on Wednesday that the infringement proceedings targeted Poland for breaching the primacy of EU law and for deciding that certain articles of EU treaties were incompatible with Polish laws.