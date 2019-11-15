Home

World

EU starts mass vaccination

BBC News
December 28, 2020 8:20 am
Picture Credit: Reuters

The EU has begun a co-ordinated vaccine rollout to fight Covid-19, in what the bloc’s top official says is a “touching moment of unity”.

European Commission President says the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine had been delivered to all 27 member states.

Some countries started administering the jabs on Saturday, saying they were not prepared to wait another day.

Article continues after advertisement

The EU has so far reported more than 335,000 Covid-related deaths.

More than 14 million people have been infected, and strict lockdown measures are currently in place in nearly all the member states.

The vaccine rollout comes as cases of the more contagious variant of Covid-19 are confirmed in several European nations as well as Canada and Japan.

 

