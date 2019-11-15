EU sets out plans in case trade talks with UK fail

The EU has published contingency plans in case of the possible collapse of Brexit trade talks with the UK.

The plans aim to ensure smooth UK-EU air and road travel, as well as allowing the possibility of fishing access to each other’s waters.

They come after talks between UK PM Boris Johnson and EU chief Ursula von der Leyen aimed at ending a deadlock over the deal ended without agreement.

The UK is due to stop following EU trading rules on 31 December.

The UK left the EU at the end of January this year, but a transition period of 11 months followed to allow the two sides to try to negotiate a deal.

The commission said the application of the proposed measures would, in some cases, depend on the UK reciprocating and accepting certain terms.