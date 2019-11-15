EU plans new rules for AI but experts seek more detail

The European Commission has said it intends to draw up new rules to protect citizens against misuses of artificial intelligence (AI) tech.

It likened the current situation to “the Wild West” and said it would focus on “high-risk” cases.

But some experts are disappointed that a white paper it published did not provide more details.

Article continues after advertisement

A leaked draft had suggested a ban on facial recognition’s use in public areas would be proposed.

Industry Commissioner Thierry Breton suggested the new legislation would be comparable to the General Data Protection Regulation. The far-reaching law governing data privacy came into effect in 2018, with harsh financial penalties.

“As with GDPR, we have our own rules and we will have them here,” Mr Breton said.

“They will make sure that the individual and fundamental rights that we cherish in Europe are respected.”

A new law would not be applicable to the post-Brexit UK, unless it decided to adopt similar rules of its own.