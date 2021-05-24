Home

EU moves to label nuclear and gas as sustainable despite internal row

| @BBCWorld
February 3, 2022 9:59 am
[Source: BBC]

Nuclear and natural gas energy plants could be counted as “green energy” under controversial EU plans just unveiled.

The European Commission says it has decided that both types of energy can classify as “sustainable investment” if they meet certain targets.

But the move has divided the EU, and been fiercely opposed by some members.

Austria’s chancellor responded to the news by saying “nuclear power is neither green nor sustainable”.

He said he would back his environment minister, Leonore Gewessler, in pursuing legal action at the European Court of Justice if the plans go ahead.

Luxembourg has also said it will join in legal action.

The EU has set itself a goal of becoming climate neutral by 2050 and the Commission argues that to get there, a great deal of private investment is needed. Its proposals are meant to guide investors.

