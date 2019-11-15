EU leaders' summit postponed as guard tests positive for Covid-19

A two-day EU leaders’ summit due to start on Thursday has been postponed until 1 October after a security guard tested positive for Covid-19.

European Council President Charles Michel has to quarantine, as he and the guard were “in close contact early last week”, spokesman Barend Leyts tweeted.

Mr Michel has tested negative for the virus, but is self-isolating in accordance with the rules in Belgium.

Leaders were due to discuss foreign affairs, such as the crisis in Belarus.

Belarus has been gripped by weeks of mass protests, triggered by an election widely believed to have been rigged in favour of long-time leader Alexander Lukashenko.

The summit was also expected to be dominated by another crisis in the eastern Mediterranean, where Turkey and Greece have been in a standoff over gas drilling.